A Deadly Disease Is Coming For California Fruit

As of 2016, Florida production accounted for an average of 75% of the U.S. orange crop, according to research done by UC Davis. At the time, California accounted for only 25% of the crop on average. But in recent years, that script has flipped. In 2019-2020, California grew 62% of the U.S. orange crop (per Axios). Meanwhile, Florida's 2022-2023 growing season's crop is predicted to be the lowest yield seen in 75 years (via ABC 7).

So what happened? How did Florida go from being an orange-growing behemoth producing 250 million 90-pound boxes of oranges annually, as they did in the mid-2000s, to this year's projected production of just 41.2 million boxes?

There's one main culprit: A disease called citrus greening has decimated the Florida orange tree population. According to the University of Florida, this bacterial disease, caused by the Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus bacterium, is spread from tree to tree by an insect called the Asian citrus psyllid. The disease is also known as Huanglongbing or simply HLB. More than half of Florida orange trees have died of this disease, ABC 7 reports. Now, this green scourge is coming for California's crop. If we aren't careful, no one will need to worry about what happens when you eat too many oranges.