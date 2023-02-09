Alton Brown Is Teasing A New Project With An Ominous Name

Most people would undeniably consider Alton Brown to be a celebrity chef icon. Well, Alton Brown doesn't actually consider himself a chef and prefers to call himself a cook. He has a long career in television and has written, directed, and starred in numerous shows. According to Biography, he actually decided to attend the New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, Vermont with the intention of creating a cooking show. The show he developed, "Good Eats," was picked up by the Food Network in 1999. Alton Brown said in his book "Good Eats: The Early Years," "I wasn't going to let the fact that I was little more than a hobbyist cook get in the way," per Biography.

In addition to "Good Eats," he is beloved for his roles on the Food Network cooking shows "Iron Chef America" and "Cutthroat Kitchen." Brown, who is well-known for his quirky personality, has even had voice acting roles on shows like "Spongebob SquarePants," "The Simpsons," and "Scooby Doo" (via IMDB). Understandably, Alton Brown views his roles in television rather than his cooking skills as more defining to who he is professionally.