The Chick-Fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich Took 4 Years To Make. Here's Why - Exclusive

Chick-fil-A has rolled out many new, seasonal, and limited-time menu items in recent years. But most of them didn't take nearly as long to go from idea to reality as the new cauliflower sandwich. The biggest reason for that, according to Chick-fil-A's Director of Menu and Packaging, Leslie Neslage, is because the cauliflower sandwich "is a brand-new category for us, something totally different in our restaurants that we've never seen before ... Some categories — like our desserts and our beverages, where we have a known platform — we know how to execute everything within our restaurants. We can innovate and test very quickly and roll out very quickly. But this is a newer space."

Because Chick-fil-A was creating something that didn't exist yet, Lead Culinary Developer Stuart Tracy said that every step of the process took extra time and effort: "The trick was getting suppliers to understand what we needed from them." Once Chick-fil-A had the raw materials and the perfect recipe to create the cauliflower sandwich, they had to ensure it could actually be executed. Tracy said a big focus was on "ensuring that it arrived to the restaurants in a way that an operator can easily understand and easily train their team on how you make it."

On top of it all, COVID-19 was bound to interrupt the timeline for development. "Throw a global pandemic in there where we intentionally paused some things, and it's taken a little bit longer," Neslage added.