Chick-Fil-A Is Debuting A Brand New Plant-Based Sandwich And We Tried It First - Exclusive

Hold on to your waffle fries — something brand new is debuting at Chick-fil-A. The home of the original chicken sandwich just announced that it's rolling out a never-before-seen menu item, and believe it or not, it's got nothing to do with chicken.

Let us be the first to introduce you to the Chick-fil-A cauliflower sandwich. Yep, you read that right. This is the chain's first totally plant-based sandwich, and it's based directly on feedback from loyal customers who were seeking "whole vegetables ... with the taste, look, and feel of Chick-fil-A," says Director of Menu and Packaging Leslie Neslage. For now, the cauliflower sandwich will only be available at locations in Denver, Colorado, Charleston, South Carolina, and North Carolina's Greensboro-Triad area. If the new menu item is a hit (which we fully expect it to be), then the chain will bring it to menus nationwide.

While it's pretty safe to assume that anything you can find on the Chick-fil-A menu is going to be craveworthy, we can tell you firsthand that the cauliflower sandwich is bound to be a crowd-pleaser, even for the most dedicated of chicken fans. Chick-fil-A invited Mashed out to their test kitchen in Atlanta, Georgia, to be one of the first to taste this sandwich before it hits the market. We showed up hungry, lined up our favorite dipping sauces, and took the job very seriously. We're here to give you the inside scoop on the new cauliflower sandwich and our honest review of what's soon to be the newest star of the Chick-fil-A menu.