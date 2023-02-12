Ben Affleck's Long Love Of Dunkin Explained

One place you probably never expected to see Ben Affleck is part of the drive-thru crew at Dunkin' Donuts. One of the first Super Bowl ads featured the actor serving surprised customers, including his wife, Jennifer Lopez. Dunkin' Donuts Twitter account posted, "They say go big or go home so Ben went big and came home to Massachusetts," followed by, "we did it Ben, we did it."

State Farm replied to the Dunkin' Donuts tweet, "Our Affleck-tion for coffee is brewing!" and one fan replied, "oh you've been waiting all day to pull that one out huh."