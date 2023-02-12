Ben Affleck's Long Love Of Dunkin Explained
One place you probably never expected to see Ben Affleck is part of the drive-thru crew at Dunkin' Donuts. One of the first Super Bowl ads featured the actor serving surprised customers, including his wife, Jennifer Lopez. Dunkin' Donuts Twitter account posted, "They say go big or go home so Ben went big and came home to Massachusetts," followed by, "we did it Ben, we did it."
State Farm replied to the Dunkin' Donuts tweet, "Our Affleck-tion for coffee is brewing!" and one fan replied, "oh you've been waiting all day to pull that one out huh."
Jennifer Lopez seems unimpressed
Despite Jennifer Lopez appearing disgruntled at seeing her famous husband working at the local Dunkin' Donuts, she doesn't hesitate to say, "grab me a glazed!" USA Sports tweeted that they "hoped Ben Affleck got JLo's Dunkin Donut order right." One Twitter response said, "see who wears the pants in that family, poor guy LOL."
Some Dunkin' Donuts fans felt this was the best Super Bowl commercial so far, "Aside from the Ben Afleck Duncan donuts commercial, these Super Bowl commercials have sucked so far," said one person. Another said, "Best Super Bowl Commercial ever." Someone added that Affleck looked "happier to be there than the Grammys."