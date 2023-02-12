Gordon Ramsay's 2023 Super Bowl Appearance Was Just One Big Ad

As the Super Bowl isn't just a football game but an Event with a capital "E," it brings out the celebs in droves. Super Bowl LVII was no exception. One famous face, though, seemed to appear on camera every time they panned the crowd – why did we see so much of Gordon Ramsay? Was he the biggest star in attendance? No, not really. Other big names at the big game included Jay-Z, Adele, Cara Delevingne, and even Paul McCartney, and we'd say a former Beatle trumps a celebrity chef any day.

Still, as it turns out, there was a good reason Ramsay's mug was on the TV monitor every few minutes. As the title indicates, it was all done for advertising purposes. What, you may ask, was Fox advertising? Well, if you stayed tuned to the channel after the game ended, then you've already seen it for yourself.