Gordon Ramsay's 2023 Super Bowl Appearance Was Just One Big Ad
As the Super Bowl isn't just a football game but an Event with a capital "E," it brings out the celebs in droves. Super Bowl LVII was no exception. One famous face, though, seemed to appear on camera every time they panned the crowd – why did we see so much of Gordon Ramsay? Was he the biggest star in attendance? No, not really. Other big names at the big game included Jay-Z, Adele, Cara Delevingne, and even Paul McCartney, and we'd say a former Beatle trumps a celebrity chef any day.
Still, as it turns out, there was a good reason Ramsay's mug was on the TV monitor every few minutes. As the title indicates, it was all done for advertising purposes. What, you may ask, was Fox advertising? Well, if you stayed tuned to the channel after the game ended, then you've already seen it for yourself.
Ramsay's Next-Level Chef was on right after the Super Bowl
One of the hottest tickets on television is the lead-out show, meaning the one that airs right after the Super Bowl. Even if only half of the people who just watched the game don't immediately change the channel or switch off the set and go to bed, that's still a heck of an audience, one that may amount to 20 million or more viewers.
Going back over the past 25 years' worth of Super Bowls, it looks like the most common follow-ups have been drama series, with comedies a close second. There have also been a few reality shows, a talk show, and even, on one occasion, a second dose of sports in the form of the Winter Olympics. This year, however, Fox went in a different direction by airing a cooking show, this being Gordon Ramsay's own "Next-Level Chef." Aha, mystery solved! Ramsay's numerous Super Bowl LVII cameos were themselves meant to lead up to this lead-out and, in turn, to build an even bigger audience for the show. Considering that Ramsay's shows tend to rake in a lot of money, the focus makes sense.