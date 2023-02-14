Ryan Hackney Actually Did A 5-Course Test At Anna Sorokin's Dinner Party

Whether you heard about her in the news or by watching her recently aired Netflix series "Inventing Anna," you may be familiar with ex-convict Anna Sorokin, infamously known to her victims as Anna Delvey. Per People, Sorokin racked up millions by posing as a German heiress in New York City. Relying on fake identification, bank statements, and credit cards, she defrauded various businesses, including financial institutions hotels, as well as individuals. At the end of January, with an ankle monitor and all, Sorokin used her dinner party reality series, "Delvey's Dinner Party," as an opportunity to hold a late birthday celebration, as reported by ET Online. According to the media company Butternut's CEO, Courtney White, the show will reveal who Sorokin actually is by telling "her story in her own words."

The party was held a few months after release from federal prison and reportedly required non-disclosure agreements from all the attendees, according to Page Six. The forms allegedly requested the guests' social security numbers. "People were waiting outside on the street to get in. There was full door security and a clipboard person. The gimmick of going to Anna's house is exciting right now," revealed an unnamed attendee. In order to whip up the food, chef Ryan Hackney showed up and showed out for Sorokin.