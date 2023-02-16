KFC Is Bringing The Thunder With Two New Chicken Sandwiches

The fast food fried chicken sandwich competition continues. KFC is introducing two new versions of its chicken sandwich this month, being released and tested first in Florida's Tampa Bay Area. Both are heftier versions of the company's chicken sandwich released in 2021.

Perhaps consumers did not mind the paltry, er, poultry, sandwiches, coming from most chains in the last decade — the tiny, breaded chicken filets on a bun or in a wrap, small or thin, that often fit adorably in the palm of your hand. That is until Popeyes released its hearty chicken sandwich in 2019, designed, no doubt, to compete with the ever-popular Chick-fil-A sandwich.

Ever since, the fast-food market has steadily become more robust in the chicken sandwich category. That includes KFC. Does anyone remember KFC's fried-chicken-as-bread Double Down (introduced in 2010) and the ambitious Chicken and Donut campaign of 2019? KFC is now exploring other versions of its chicken filet that debuted two years ago, simply named the KFC Chicken Sandwich. It is a quarter-pound of white meat chicken, double-breaded and fried, topped with pickles and mayo or spicy sauce, all on a brioche bun. It is a respectable competitor in the ever-growing chicken sandwich market that gave birth to two new versions this month.