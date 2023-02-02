KFC Is Bringing Chicken Wraps To The Masses

When a craving for KFC strikes, it's often a hankering for something crispy that comes in a bucket. The chicken chain sold its first bucket in 1957, and it held 15 pieces of chicken, a whole pint of gravy, and biscuits, per American History. The idea behind the bucket was to provide some relief for the women who were largely at home cooking during that time.

Now, according to Nation's Restaurant News, KFC has a different objective. The company wants to attract younger customers while still serving its existing clientele, which is largely an older group. KFC's fried chicken is delicious, but the chain is shifting toward more portable, versatile, and boneless menu items, which began in 2021 with the chicken sandwich. Overall this effort is intended to modernize the brand, said KFC's Chief Marketing Officer Nick Chavez. "We hear amazing stories about KFC experiences. Sometimes those stories come with a past tense. We want people to discover those new moments that can be found in our food and experience today," Chavez said.

KFC's newest option checks off a lot of boxes on the way to achieving these goals.