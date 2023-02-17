The Heartbreaking Cheyenne Moment In The Hell's Kitchen Finale You Didn't Get To See On Camera - Exclusive

For those of you who don't religiously follow "Hell's Kitchen," Cheyenne Nichols was not competing in the final for a chance to become a head chef at one of Gordon Ramsay's 58 or so restaurants (at this point, who's counting?). She was doing her best to ensure that fellow Season 21 contestant Alex Belew got the job offer.

To be fair, even Belew knew that the station he assigned her to during that final, fateful dinner service wasn't going to be a "have your cake and eat it too" situation. "Cheyenne has only been cooking for four years, and I've got her on arguably one of the hardest stations in the kitchen," the Tennessean told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "If you had put me on the meat station when I was 21, I would've set the whole place on fire and walked out. It would not have been a good situation."

Props to Cheyenne for not doing that! She did, however, undercook meat a couple of times — which might not have been a big deal in another situation. But this time, much more was on the line than Gordon Ramsay's theatrical ire. A "Hell's Kitchen" finale is no ordinary dinner service. It's not even normal for the show's normally infernal standards. For finale contender Alex Belew, it was "the most important dinner service anybody has ever cooked in their lives." No pressure, though — right?