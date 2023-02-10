What's Next For Alex Belew After Conquering Hell's Kitchen? - Exclusive Interview

After the final dinner service, you're caught on camera saying to Dafne, "Tonight didn't go like I expected." Let's dig into that.

A lot of that dinner service is blacked out in my mind ... I remember talking to my mom and my wife, and they were like, "Everything seemed fine until the very end." Then they were [like], "Your entire demeanor changed, and you seemed like you had lost everything." I was like, "It all fell apart." I was not aware of what was going on in Dafne's side of the kitchen, so I had no idea. We had an issue with a piece of fried chicken and a hush puppy. Cheyenne, at the end — we had a few steaks that were undercooked, a piece of raw chicken ...

The dinner service did not end as strong as it should have. I was fine throughout. We kept pushing, and at some point, they were like, "Dafne's going to finish first." I was like, "I don't care ... As long as everything that we put out is quality and everyone gets fed, it doesn't matter. It's not a sprint, it's a marathon."

Who was telling you that Dafne's going to finish first?

Gordon was letting me know that she only had one or two tickets left. I honestly can't remember all of this. But my team was concerned that we weren't going to finish first, because they thought that was going to set the tone for who was going to win. At one point, Cheyenne walked up to my wife and my mom and apologized. She was like, "I think I lost the competition for him." She felt so much pressure. Brett also felt so much pressure.

I was like, "Listen, we did the best we could. Everybody got fed. [For] all the food that went out, we caught the mistakes on the pass. Nothing went out wrong. Nothing came back ... We got tons of compliments on the food. We're going to have hiccups. We're human. We're going to make mistakes, especially when this is the most important dinner service anybody has ever cooked in their lives ...

Cheyenne has only been cooking for four years, and I've got her on arguably one of the hardest stations in the kitchen. If you had put me on the meat station when I was 21, I would've set the whole place on fire and walked out. It would not have been a good situation. But I gave them a little speech during pre-service, and everybody was crying and emotions were high ...

In the end, I think what Gordon saw was that I never lost my composure. I never got mad. I never lost the drive. I kept pushing the team to crank out great food no matter the speed bumps, and that's what we did.