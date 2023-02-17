Paul Rudd Names His Go-To Snack While Filming Ant-Man: Quantumania - Exclusive
Even superheroes have to stop for a quick snack break now and again — including Ant-Man. The beloved Marvel character played by Paul Rudd is set to premiere in a third movie, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," on February 17. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Rudd explained exactly which food fuels his character, especially due to his shrinking and growing powers as he enters the mysterious Quantum realm.
The "Friends" actor recently starred in a Super Bowl commercial with Heineken to promote their new non-alcoholic beer, Heineken 0.0, so we already know that he's naming that as his go-to beverage. "I have a pub in my house, actually, which is true. I do. I'm an enthusiast," Rudd told us. "I always have different kinds of beers, but I also have non-alcoholic beer," the television star continued. So if Rudd is a self-proclaimed beer enthusiast — with a bar where we most definitely want to be invited for a drink — then what snack does he grab as he kicks back with a refreshing beverage?
Almonds are a superhero's best friend
It turns out that Ant-Man loves to reach for almonds for a quick pick-me-up. Paul Rudd explained to Mashed, "I started eating a lot of almonds when I was training for this first 'Ant-Man' movie." The original movie of Ant-Man's trilogy came out in 2015, and the character also made important appearances in the other Marvel blockbusters "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Endgame." Since then, Paul Rudd has become a large part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Scott Lang, who presumably also loves almonds.
"I can throw them in a backpack and I won't feel too weighed down," Rudd disclosed. "Usually, I'm trying to stay in some kind of fitness thing if there's another 'Ant-Man' movie that I have to prepare for," he continued. We can't say we blame him — with all of Ant-Man's action scenes and his iconic super suit, it's no wonder he's opting for a healthy treat. In honor of Rudd, we will be bringing almonds for a movie snack on February 17 while we watch him (hopefully) save the day.
You can check out Paul Rudd's Super Bowl commercial with Heineken 0.0 on YouTube here. "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is now playing exclusively in theaters.