Paul Rudd Names His Go-To Snack While Filming Ant-Man: Quantumania - Exclusive

It turns out that Ant-Man loves to reach for almonds for a quick pick-me-up. Paul Rudd explained to Mashed, "I started eating a lot of almonds when I was training for this first 'Ant-Man' movie." The original movie of Ant-Man's trilogy came out in 2015, and the character also made important appearances in the other Marvel blockbusters "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Endgame." Since then, Paul Rudd has become a large part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Scott Lang, who presumably also loves almonds.

"I can throw them in a backpack and I won't feel too weighed down," Rudd disclosed. "Usually, I'm trying to stay in some kind of fitness thing if there's another 'Ant-Man' movie that I have to prepare for," he continued. We can't say we blame him — with all of Ant-Man's action scenes and his iconic super suit, it's no wonder he's opting for a healthy treat. In honor of Rudd, we will be bringing almonds for a movie snack on February 17 while we watch him (hopefully) save the day.



You can check out Paul Rudd's Super Bowl commercial with Heineken 0.0 on YouTube here. "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is now playing exclusively in theaters.