Even Superheroes Like Ant-Man, Paul Rudd, Drink Non-Alcoholic Beer - Exclusive Interview

Non-alcoholic beer like Heineken 0.0 has been on the rise lately. How do you feel about this trend?

It's great. It's really, really good ... Look, people enjoy beer, and sometimes they don't want the alcohol — there could be different reasons. That there is now delicious beer that doesn't have alcohol in it is a great thing. The Heineken 0.0 is really sweet; I like it. It tastes just like a Heineken. It's awesome.

I have a pub in my house, actually, which is true. I do. I'm an enthusiast. I always have different kinds of beers, but I also have non-alcoholic beer. I have friends that come over, and I have one friend in particular, who, when they came over the first time and I had non-alcoholic beer in the fridge — he doesn't drink, and he was touched by this. The fact that I can ... It's going to be loaded with Heinekens for sure. My fridge will be loaded with these. It's great.

Also, what was fun about playing this in this ad ... [The idea] that a superhero, Ant-Man, is coming in and drinking a beer after a long day of saving the universe is funny. With a non-alcoholic beer, you can do it. He's going to be sharp. He's going to be ready to go. The whole thing was amusing to me.

Do you think ants drink alcohol? According to Google, they can get drunk.



Ants can, and it doesn't take much — just a drop. A drop will do it. This is a great thing, and this is going to sound like I'm shilling, but if these ants drink Heineken 0.0, they can go about building their nests and keep a clear head, and their sense of smell will not be affected. They can go about in their colonies and work as a community.