Even Superheroes Like Ant-Man, Paul Rudd, Drink Non-Alcoholic Beer - Exclusive Interview
Not all superheroes drink alcohol — according to Paul Rudd, anyway. The actor's "Ant-Man" superpowers — besides apparently never aging — have led to a trilogy of Marvel movies that even the less-hardcore MCU fans can't get enough of. Rudd is currently on the tail end of his whirlwind press tour and premiere in Los Angeles to promote "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," out on February 17.
After Ant-Man comes home from a long day of saving the world, he often reaches for a non-alcoholic beverage, Heineken 0.0 — or at least, that's what the star's new Super Bowl teaser claims. Due to the fact that there were 99.18 million viewers for the 2022 Super Bowl and the revenue for alcohol-removed beer is expected to grow by 7.56% annually (according to Statista), we'd say that this is a pretty top-notch marketing tactic.
In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Rudd opened up about the first-ever collaboration between Marvel Studios and Heineken 0.0 for its non-alcoholic beer, discussed his Super Bowl plans, and even commented on the idea that ants can indeed get drunk (yes, you read that right).
Rudd is all aboard the non-alcoholic beer train
Non-alcoholic beer like Heineken 0.0 has been on the rise lately. How do you feel about this trend?
It's great. It's really, really good ... Look, people enjoy beer, and sometimes they don't want the alcohol — there could be different reasons. That there is now delicious beer that doesn't have alcohol in it is a great thing. The Heineken 0.0 is really sweet; I like it. It tastes just like a Heineken. It's awesome.
I have a pub in my house, actually, which is true. I do. I'm an enthusiast. I always have different kinds of beers, but I also have non-alcoholic beer. I have friends that come over, and I have one friend in particular, who, when they came over the first time and I had non-alcoholic beer in the fridge — he doesn't drink, and he was touched by this. The fact that I can ... It's going to be loaded with Heinekens for sure. My fridge will be loaded with these. It's great.
Also, what was fun about playing this in this ad ... [The idea] that a superhero, Ant-Man, is coming in and drinking a beer after a long day of saving the universe is funny. With a non-alcoholic beer, you can do it. He's going to be sharp. He's going to be ready to go. The whole thing was amusing to me.
Do you think ants drink alcohol? According to Google, they can get drunk.
Ants can, and it doesn't take much — just a drop. A drop will do it. This is a great thing, and this is going to sound like I'm shilling, but if these ants drink Heineken 0.0, they can go about building their nests and keep a clear head, and their sense of smell will not be affected. They can go about in their colonies and work as a community.
Rudd gears up for Ant-Man with some almonds
We've seen Thor throw back a pretty heroic quantity of ale. If the Avengers were unwinding with some Heineken 0.0, do you think he'd notice it was non-alcoholic?
No. That's how good it is. I don't think he would.
Your team is in the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs. You told People that you are hoping to see it in person. Do you know how you are celebrating yet?
Well, I'm not going to celebrate anything yet. You'll have to talk to me on Monday. But I will be watching it with my kid, who's also a Chiefs fan. We will be pacing and everything — you won't want to be around us. It's going to be nerve-wracking.
That's fair. You've been pretty busy with the premiere of the new movie ["Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"], campaigning, and now the Heineken Super Bowl commercial. What are your go-to snacks to grab while traveling?
That's a great question — usually almonds. I started eating a lot of almonds when I was training for this first "Ant-Man" movie. They're easy. That's probably my go-to snack. I can throw them in a backpack and I won't feel too weighed down. Usually, I'm trying to stay in some kind of fitness thing if there's another "Ant-Man" movie that I have to prepare for.
You can check out a teaser of Paul Rudd's Super Bowl commercial with Heineken 0.0 on YouTube here. "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" premieres in theaters on February 17, 2023.
This interview has been edited for clarity.