McPlant Nuggets Are Coming To McDonald's Germany

If you have ever craved the crispy, dippable Chicken McNuggets, but don't partake in eating meat, then mark your calendars and brush up on your German, because fast-food powerhouse McDonald's is set to launch the McPlant nuggets to its European market. As part of its three-year global partnership with plant-based food innovators Beyond Meat that began in 2019, McDonald's is releasing its McPlant nuggets as well as its McPlant burger in Germany starting February 22, according to CNBC.

This current wave of plant protein food items will be a welcome addition to McDonald's stacked menu and give more options to those looking for meat alternative meals. The McPlant burger — which is supplied by Beyond Meat — was first tested in Canadian markets in 2019, and has since been added as a permanent menu item in countries such as the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland, and Austria. Now, with the McPlant nuggets set to hit select German locations next week, what can European customers expect the next time they visit the golden arches?