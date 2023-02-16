Martha Stewart Just Dropped A Cookware Collab With Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Beginning with her first cookbook "Entertaining" in 1982, Martha Stewart has captivated an audience of millions with her multimedia empire. For more than 40 years, fans have turned to Stewart for advice on sumptuous recipes, home décor, garden design, and fashion. Stewart's collaborations with rapper Snoop Dogg over the last several years have helped captivate a younger generation, creating a new wave of devotees.

Stewart's fans who also happen to have Amazon Prime accounts will be especially delighted to hear about her newly-announced partnership with the online retailer. On February 15, Amazon launched a collection called The World of Martha. The Amazon page opens with a banner in Stewart's signature teal green and features a huge range of products: cookware, bedding, books, and even pet care products.

In a statement, Amazon said that this partnership means it now boasts "the largest selection of Martha Stewart's home and lifestyle essentials."