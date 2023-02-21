How President Jimmy Carter Made Peanuts Cool Again

There is no one clear path to becoming President of the United States. Many of our previous POTUSes were lawyers, most served in the military, and quite a few held previous high-level offices such as senator, congressman, or governor. Others, however, got to the Oval Office via a slightly more circuitous route: Ronald Reagan was a B-movie actor, while Donald Trump was a real estate mogul turned reality TV star. In the early years of our nation, presidents such as Washington and Jefferson could also have added "gentleman farmer" to their resumes. In the late 20th century, however, we elected our nation's first peanut farmer: the one and only James Earl Carter.

Carter grew up on a peanut farm, but he did get out of the peanut patch for a few years to attend the U.S. Naval Academy and serve as senior officer on a nuclear submarine. He returned to the farm after his father's death but left it again to take up residence in Georgia's gubernatorial mansion. When Carter was elected to the presidency, he had an Atlanta law firm take over the peanut farm, but this didn't work out too well as the business wound up going into the red to the tune of $1 million. The Carters were forced to sell the farm to get out of debt, but even though they were no longer in line to establish a peanut dynasty, the unassuming legume would forever after be inextricably linked to the Carter legacy.