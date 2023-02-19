Former President Jimmy Carter's Favorite Food Is A Southern Fave (& It Isn't Peanuts)

Jimmy Carter's love of food is no secret. One might wonder if a conventionally "healthy" diet is the secret behind the longevity of the longest-living president in the history of the United States, but all his life, the Southern man has enjoyed chicken casseroles, his wife's "Plains Special" cheese rings, and, of course, a host of peanut delicacies (thanks to his upbringing selling the legumes).

Growing up on a Georgia farm, Carter enjoyed organic vegetables, milk products, and everything the land had to offer. Though Carter's life dramatically changed from selling peanuts as a 5 year old to becoming the POTUS, his taste buds always craved the freshness of farm-grown food. Even after he moved into the White House, Carter expressed an affinity for the foods he ate growing up, asking staff members if they could cook country food for his family. "And their response was, 'Yeah, we've been cooking that kind of meal for the servants for the last 20 years,'" he once told Oprah.

Many consider Carter the to be hero of the American peanut industry, and while he enjoyed the legume in many forms, it wasn't his favorite thing to eat. Instead, Carter's favorite recipe is another Southern favorite.