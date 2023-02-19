Former President Jimmy Carter's Favorite Food Is A Southern Fave (& It Isn't Peanuts)
Jimmy Carter's love of food is no secret. One might wonder if a conventionally "healthy" diet is the secret behind the longevity of the longest-living president in the history of the United States, but all his life, the Southern man has enjoyed chicken casseroles, his wife's "Plains Special" cheese rings, and, of course, a host of peanut delicacies (thanks to his upbringing selling the legumes).
Growing up on a Georgia farm, Carter enjoyed organic vegetables, milk products, and everything the land had to offer. Though Carter's life dramatically changed from selling peanuts as a 5 year old to becoming the POTUS, his taste buds always craved the freshness of farm-grown food. Even after he moved into the White House, Carter expressed an affinity for the foods he ate growing up, asking staff members if they could cook country food for his family. "And their response was, 'Yeah, we've been cooking that kind of meal for the servants for the last 20 years,'" he once told Oprah.
Many consider Carter the to be hero of the American peanut industry, and while he enjoyed the legume in many forms, it wasn't his favorite thing to eat. Instead, Carter's favorite recipe is another Southern favorite.
Grits are Carter's Southern favorite
In 1976, The New York Times told the world just how much Jimmy Carter loved dairy products. He ate butter and crackers as a snack, religiously drank milk every day, and loved buttermilk, too. But his favorite thing to eat was cheese. Carter's sister Gloria Spann told the publication that growing up, he loved to eat cheese sandwiches. He loved cheese so much that he incorporated it into his other favorite food: grits.
Carter loved himself a creamy bowl of cheese grits. "Daddy makes grits for breakfast, then breaks a couple of eggs into it and adds some cheese, and it's yummy," his daughter Amy told The New York Times. According to an aide, Carter never ate huge portions, but whatever he was served, he ate without objection.
Besides grits and other cheesy goodness, the Carter family diet includes lots fresh vegetables, simply prepared meats, and homemade fare. Carter has his wife Rosalynn to thank for maintaining the balance without a compromise. "She is a strict dietitian and a very good cook. She makes all our family meals," he told The Washington Post. Besides eating a variety of nutritious foods, Carter says he maintains his vitality by being physically active and keeping himself busy with chores and hobbies at home.