Ina Garten's Dream Kitchen Makeover Is Rattling The Gas Vs Electric Debate
Facts regarding gas stoves are becoming more well-known, leading to a debate on whether or not they should be replaced. To be fair, the dangers of gas stoves have been long reported, and many people are wondering why the sudden panic. According to Scientific American, gas stoves emit nitrogen dioxide, which can cause respiratory issues and asthma; a 2023 study called "Population Attributable Fraction of Gas Stoves and Childhood Asthma in the United States," revealed that 12.7% of all childhood asthma cases can be linked to the presence of a gas stove.
The gas vs. electric stove debate has led to many a politician throwing in their word. Republican Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson tweeted his strong feelings about the issue. "I'll NEVER give up my gas stove. If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands. COME AND TAKE IT!!" he wrote. But, Jackson along with anyone else who feels this passionately are safe for now, as President Joe Biden has no interest in banning the appliances. "The President does not support banning gas stoves – and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which is independent, is not banning gas stoves," a White House spokesperson said to CNN.
Legality or not, though, people's opinions are still strong, which was evident again when Ina Garten shared her new kitchen.
Ina Garten has one electric and one gas stove
Chef Ina Garten spent the pandemic-ridden years revising her old kitchen, and she proudly shared the results on Instagram. "I built my dream pantry and bought my favorite Lacanche stove plus lots of food photographs and a great view of the garden," she said. By scrolling through her photos, you'll see everything she mentioned in the post: neatly stacked plates, black stoves, appliances displayed below a row of photos, and large windows with flowers in the foreground.
After complimenting the new setup, one commenter touched on the gas vs. electric debate. "Please help speak out against the Democrats trying to ban gas appliances," they wrote. Instagram users were quick to make the correction that gas stoves are actually not on the chopping board. "No one including Dems are banning gas stoves," one person wrote. In another comment, Garten herself revealed the truth behind the stoves: "It's gas burners, one electric oven and one gas oven," she said. Returning to the other comment thread, some were strongly against this prospect, writing "I've also read the gas stove leads to many children's asthma."
Though Garten didn't speak on the issue, many other chefs have been weighing in. In an interview with NBC Boston, restaurant owner Evan Hennessey said he has "no regrets" installing a gas unit. "I myself, much like a lot of other chefs, have always grown up on gas," he revealed, citing its quickness and effectiveness.