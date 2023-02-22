Ina Garten's Dream Kitchen Makeover Is Rattling The Gas Vs Electric Debate

Facts regarding gas stoves are becoming more well-known, leading to a debate on whether or not they should be replaced. To be fair, the dangers of gas stoves have been long reported, and many people are wondering why the sudden panic. According to Scientific American, gas stoves emit nitrogen dioxide, which can cause respiratory issues and asthma; a 2023 study called "Population Attributable Fraction of Gas Stoves and Childhood Asthma in the United States," revealed that 12.7% of all childhood asthma cases can be linked to the presence of a gas stove.

The gas vs. electric stove debate has led to many a politician throwing in their word. Republican Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson tweeted his strong feelings about the issue. "I'll NEVER give up my gas stove. If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands. COME AND TAKE IT!!" he wrote. But, Jackson along with anyone else who feels this passionately are safe for now, as President Joe Biden has no interest in banning the appliances. "The President does not support banning gas stoves – and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which is independent, is not banning gas stoves," a White House spokesperson said to CNN.

Legality or not, though, people's opinions are still strong, which was evident again when Ina Garten shared her new kitchen.