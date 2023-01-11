Why Everyone's So Upset About The Gas Vs Electric Stove Debate

Gas stoves have been around for a long time. In fact, the original gas stove was invented in 1826 and started to gain traction in the early 1900's, back before the Great Depression (per ThoughtCo.). According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 38% of American households currently use this type of equipment, with California and New Jersey reflecting the most prominent usage as of 2020. So if the gas stove has been around for over 200 years and is occupying most kitchens in the United States, why are issues with it only being brought to our attention now?

Bloomberg first reported this week that the US Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves altogether. The agency is claiming that this kind of oven emits dangerous indoor air pollutants which can lead to certain health problems — more specifically, asthma and respiratory issues. This is not exactly a new phenomenon, as gas stoves have been known to release carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, and other toxicities for quite some time (via the California Air Resources Board). Unfortunately, it's possible for people and pets to be harmed by cooking on a gas stove, especially when poor ventilation is involved.