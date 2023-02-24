Baskin-Robbins Is Launching Chick'n & Waffles Flavor For A Limited Time

You'd be hard-pressed to name an ice cream chain more iconic than Baskin-Robbins. While the chain of course serves up classic flavors like chocolate, vanilla, and sherbet, Baskin-Robbins' more popular flavors include sweetly creative fare such as Snickerdoodle Chai, Oreo N' Cold Brew, and Strawberry Cheesecake.

That being said, like every other ice cream brand out there, Baskin-Robbins also serves up its fair share of, well, stranger flavors. For instance, one of its scary hot ice creams incorporated white chocolate, dark chocolate, and ghost peppers. Another flavor, available only in Korea, is Cheese Forest, which is a mix of cheese and green tea ice creams, cheesecake chunks, and pretzels.

Bringing it back to the U.S., Baskin-Robbins is launching yet another ice cream flavor, and although it's a popular flavor in and of itself, when it comes to ice cream, we aren't so sure. Yes, we're talking about chicken and waffles. In the form of ice cream.