Baskin-Robbins' New Flavor Is Scary Hot

Fall is easily the best time of year for seasonal flavors. It's PSL season, McDonald's pumpkin creme pie may be returning soon, and foods everywhere are either candy-themed or pumpkin spice. Okay, so maybe for some it's the worst of the flavor seasons, but you have to agree that it's got a strong, unified flavor profile. Not to mention, a familiar and complementary color palate. That being said, it can be a treat when brands pick up on some of the other opportunities for fun fall flavor, like getting in on the cobweb and ghostly decorating action or enjoying a little ghoul and gourd wordplay.

The latest flavor of the month from ice cream chain Baskin-Robbins combines some of the best of these familiar elements of the season, while also incorporating bold new flavors that certainly won't be found in your next pumpkin spice latte — or anything during fall or Halloween.