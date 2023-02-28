Jet Tila Talks Asian Night Market And Pickleball At South Beach Wine And Food Festival - Exclusive Interview

You've been a part of several cooking competition shows on both ends of the cooking line. Do you have a favorite experience or one that brings back a particularly good memory?

"Tournament of Champions" is the toughest cooking competition that exists or that has existed in cooking. But a good memory I have is I was Executive Chef of Encore in Vegas a decade ago, and when they asked me to battle Iron Chef Morimoto on "Iron Chef America," that'll never leave me. Being in Kitchen Stadium, standing across from my competitor — nemesis, but idol — and fighting through that and almost winning ... He beat me by two points. It was like 50 to 48 or something, so close, and that'll never leave me. That springboarded my career at Food Network.

For "Tournament of Champions," you're back for Season 4. What can we look forward to for this season?

This is the toughest season so far. If you look at the competitors, we've got two Iron Chefs, we've got MasterChef Legends. [I'm] not being sensational — I don't think there's ever been a cast this difficult to cook through. One thing to guarantee is every week, there's going to be fantastic cooks, and there's no way to predict what's going to happen because there's so much talent. Beyond that, we've got the Randomizer. Beyond that, we've got a new Wild Card section, so there's no scarier show than walking into "Tournament of Champions."

Is there one chef, in particular, you're hoping you get matched up with?

I have two quick stories. There's five Asian chefs. I love the representation, and also, one of us is going to prove who's the best between us all. The second answer is my nemesis, who's kept me from going beyond the final four the last few years, is not there. Brooke Williamson is not there, and she's been my roadblock. Anything can happen this year.

Is this the year you take home the championship?

Wouldn't that be amazing? We're going to guarantee you eight weeks of bonkers, amazing cooking.