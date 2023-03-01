Jet Tila's recipe is no secret. It is posted online and can be found in Tila's cookbook "101 Asian Dishes You Need To Cook Before You Die." Even with this, getting drunken noodles just right can be hard, which Tila noted directly. That is because the secret to drunken noodles does not lie solely in the measurements of ingredients; it lies in the quality of them as well.

Tila also says that the secret is in the rice noodle specifically. At Wazuzu, Tila uses fresh rice noodles, but this is not always practical for home chefs and is definitely not practical for scaling up at a large chain such as Pei Wei.

"Looking for the right noodles to scale across the country was probably the toughest part," Tila said. "We found a really great product, and we forced our distributors to carry it." The product was a dry rice noodle that would bring the right texture and flavor to the dish while still allowing it to be easily made.