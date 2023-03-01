Chick-Fil-A Exec Confirms That Harvard Rumor And If They'll Ever Open On Sundays

Chick-fil-A has achieved a balance that few fast food establishments have been able to master. The chain has seen tremendous growth in the last few decades, expanding from a small operation in the heart of Georgia and then across the South, to a household name across the U.S. You can find Chick-fil-A locations in 47 states (plus Canada and Puerto Rico), along with a fan base who can't get enough chicken. Throughout all of this, however, there are several aspects of the business and its values that have remained unchanged. It is still a private, family-owned company to this day; employees still say "my pleasure" whenever you thank them; the almighty chicken recipe remains the same, and is still under lock and key; and restaurants are still closed on Sundays.

It's also still true that Chick-fil-A is one of the most competitive fast food franchises out there, despite being one of the most inexpensive. You don't need to front a gargantuan amount of funds to open a Chick-fil-A, but you do have to exceed the corporate office's rigorous standards. In fact, some have even joked that it's easier to get into Harvard than to open a Chick-fil-A franchise.

Could that really be true? Mashed spoke exclusively with Chick-fil-A Director of Menu and Packaging Leslie Neslage during a recent visit to the company's headquarters and test kitchen in Atlanta, Georgia. Neslage dished on the rumors for anyone who wants to run a Chick-fil-A one day, and one more burning question fans continue to ask.