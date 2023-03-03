Ina Garten Is Cooking Up Kir Royale And Salmon On Season 3 Premiere Of Be My Guest

What do the Barefoot Contessa, black currants, and ballet all have in common? Look no further than the Season 3 premiere of Ina Garten's unique series "Be My Guest." For the first episode of this season, which premieres on March 5, Garten announced on Instagram that she will be joined by Misty Copeland, the first black woman to hold the position of principal ballet dancer for the American Ballet Theatre.

This dreamy, fabulous day begins with an elegant and simple wine cocktail — a Kir Royale. A Kir Royale starts with creme de cassis, a French black currant liqueur that first became popular in the 19th century thanks to a mayor of Dijon with the last name, you guessed it, Kir. The liqueur is made by macerating the berries in alcohol and then adding sugar. The resulting product is a deep garnet in color with a rich, velvety texture and a remarkable fresh fruit quality.

To create a Kir Royale, simply pour creme de cassis into a Champagne flute, top with dry Champagne, and garnish with an optional lemon twist. If you're after a full-on Burgundy moment, try topping your Kir Royale with a Cremant de Bourgogne, a sparkling wine done in the Champagne style, but made in Burgundy, France. Now that we've covered the drink, what else do Garten and Copeland enjoy on "Be My Guest"?