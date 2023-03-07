RIP Toblerone Logo. Here's Why They Had To Change It

Brands influence our daily lives. We wake up and brush our teeth with a certain brand of toothpaste, eat breakfast food by brands that align with our needs and values, and use and interact with different products throughout the day. We make and associate memories with them. Unwittingly, they become the time capsules that remind us of what was and fill us with nostalgia.

Nostalgia is a powerful emotion, so when it's taken away from us in some manner, we react. When customers are loyal to a brand, they take notice of the change in its looks and feel, no matter how minute. This is one of the big reasons why redesigns are often met with severe backlash.

Aware of the risks involved, brands often redesign their logos or packaging to complement their new marketing strategies or to appeal to the ever-evolving consumer taste. Change is the only constant, and their need to reinvent and evolve trumps being subjected to trolls and criticism. Brands like Pizza Hut, Burger King, and Starbucks have all been there.

Sometimes, however, companies don't have the luxury of choice. Toblerone, one of the most famous chocolate brands in the world that spells nostalgia for many of us, will no longer have its iconic emblem on the packaging and there is nothing the company can do about it.