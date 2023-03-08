Are We Really Ready For A Blazing Hot Canned Ready-To-Drink Bloody Mary?

Canned cocktails have exploded in popularity in recent years. While it's nice to take the time to gather ingredients and hand-craft your favorite drink, it's even better to pop open a can and get to sipping your favorite cold beverage right away. Unlike mixers, which only provide non-alcoholic juices or flavors, canned cocktails add in liquor, making it a complete ready-to-drink beverage.

When it comes to choosing a ready-to-drink cocktail, the options are almost as endless as ordering from a bar. Tequila fans have their choice of canned cocktails from classic lime margaritas to Palomas. Rum giant Captain Morgan offers canned piña coladas and mojitos that will transport you to a beach vacation without ever having to leave your house. Zing Zang, the top-selling Bloody Mary mix company in the U.S. has entered the playing field with its line of canned cocktails, including two flavors of margaritas and a bourbon whiskey sour. The company had previously released ready-to-drink (RTD) versions of a classic Bloody Mary but is now taking the spice factor to the next level with an all-new mix.