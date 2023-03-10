Why You Should Stop Buying Choice Cut Steak, According To Jeremy Ford - Exclusive

Jeremy Ford wasted no time in telling Mashed the mistake he sees people making most often with their meat.

"The biggest problem is you don't want to always choose choice, which is a select — that's a grading." The American beef grading system ranges from select, the lowest form, then moves up to choice, and then prime. Additional variations include Wagyu, a Japanese type of beef that typically scores as prime or above.

This grading tells consumers primarily what the marbling of the meat will be, which in turn helps to determine how flavorful and tender the overall beef ends up being. According to Ford, buying lower-quality beef is not worth it.

"Either you go prime, or you go Wagyu," Ford said. "If I'm going to put in the effort to make a good steak with good sides and a good sauce, I'm going to be spending money either way. If I'm going to make one, I have to start with a good product."

Ford makes a compelling argument for starting with quality ingredients. With one of his restaurants having a Michelin star, one can trust him in regard to the importance of quality.