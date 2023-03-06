Jeremy Ford Blends Old And New At The Butcher's Club - Exclusive Interview

With your new restaurant, what made you want to partner with PGA National Resort and open The Butcher's Club?

I love what Brookfield is all about. I always have. I've been a fan of them for years and years. I come from a hotel background. I was one of the ones that did about a decade — probably seven, eight years — in a hotel, all working underneath celebrity chefs that have tons of great food and accolades. I've always loved having the resources of a hotel supporting you ... You [have] an engineer department, you have stewarding — all these departments that are fulfilling all these roles that you need every day. I always love that.

Then when I went on my own, we didn't have any of that stuff. Being back with a hotel, having that support, is ... You can't put a price on that. It makes life so much better. Our focus is not [on] worrying about internal issues like you have to worry about as a street restaurant. I love how supportive Brookfield's been. I absolutely love the Palm Beach area.

It is a beautiful area. The vibe that the restaurant elicits is that 1950s swanky, sophisticated atmosphere. How do you build a menu to go with that?

We have a cool hybrid situation right now between classic and more up to today's style of a steakhouse, but we're more than that. We're using local produce from Kai-Kai Farms for our broccolini dish. We're not buying cases and cases and pallets and pallets of stuff from a big distributor. We still have that small restaurant mentality. We're just doing it in an environment where we have this beautiful [dining room] ... It speaks to 1950s, but it's also got this edginess to it. That's where our approach is on the food as well.

Are there any specific menu items that you feel help bring all those elements together?

Our broccolini is sourced from Kai-Kai Farms, which is a local awesome purveyor — that's this charred broccolini with caper sofrito, pistachio puree. It's really bright and vibrant. It's not the normal steakhouse side you would see. Sometimes you go into a steakhouse that's more traditional, and you're going to have maybe broccoli, but there's not a lot of love into it. We took all those delicious things.

Another good example is our version of creamed spinach. It has that classic, sumptuous, creamy spinach vibe, but it has a whole twist on it because we've pureed this mixture of tarragon, dill, and basil. When you eat it, you're like, "That's creamed spinach, but it has a ton of different flavors going on." It's those little touches that twist our classic take, giving things a modern, local approach to that vibe.