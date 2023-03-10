Van Leeuwen's Latest Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream Flavor Isn't For The Faint Of Heart

In celebration of National Ranch Day, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and Hidden Valley have teamed up to create a limited-time Ranch Ice Cream that is slated to hit Walmart shelves on March 20. The special edition salad dressing flavor was announced via Van Leeuwen's Instagram with a caption reading "You're going to need to make some freezer space for this one." But is combining America's obsession with the creamy salad dressing and ice cream a great idea or a horrible experiment gone wrong? Some Instagram reactions had people wondering if the release was a pre-April Fool's gag. "I am horrified, yet completely intrigued all at the same time," one commenter said, while another proclaimed "This one is going strictly to the ice cream grave yard."

Editors at Food & Wine had the opportunity to dig in and dish as they were privy to an early taste test of the questionable flavor, and their reactions certainly run the spectrum. Commentary on the herbaceous buttermilk dessert offering ranged from "It's very garlic powder forward" and "I only wish I had french fries to pair it with," to simply "no." But, for those who can't live without their ranch dressing and have always longed for the day it could be consumed in dessert form, then it looks like your dreams may be coming true.