Here's Where You Can Buy Grey Poupon Ice Cream
When you think of Grey Poupon, you may picture a mustard-slathered sandwich piled high with French ham, a yellow schmear across an all-beef wiener, or a generous layer on your barbecued burger. If you've seen a lot of television commercials from the 1980s, perhaps an image of two well-heeled gentlemen in Rolls Royces sharing this favored condiment comes to mind. You may even know it as the mustard brand that Ina Garten swears by. It is very unlikely, however, that the words "Grey Poupon" make you think of ice cream — that is, until now.
Yes, Van Leeuwen has teamed up with Kraft once again to bring frozen dessert fans another collection of exclusive summer flavors. And one of them involves this famous mustard from Dijon, France. You read that correctly. Entitled "Grey Poupon with Salted Pretzels" this ice cream is said to taste like "an unexpected yet delightful blend of sweet ice cream, honey-dijon swirl, and salted pretzels" (via Food & Wine)."
Van Leeuwen has paired with Kraft in the past to create some unexpected offerings, including Mac & Cheese ice cream, a launch that saw 6000 pints of this bizarrely flavored product fly off the shelves in just an hour. Yes, it just goes to show that you can't judge an ice cream by its moniker.
5 new flavors are hitting Walmart shelves
If you are someone who thinks that mustard and ice cream sound like a culinary marriage made in heaven, you won't have to go far to find some. The Grey Poupon ice cream — along with the entire limited-edition Van Leeuwen lineup — is available right now at 3500 Walmart stores, but don't dally. They are only here for a 10-week stint (per FoodBeast). If you find a mustard-themed ice cream daunting, you'll be happy to know that according to one sampler, it isn't the assault on your taste buds that you might expect. The Impulsive Buy calls it an "adventurous blur of sweet and savory that defies expectations, resulting in a surprising, interesting dessert experience."
This may allay some of your fears, but don't fret if Grey Poupon isn't exactly up your alley. There are four other offerings to choose from, including Honey Cornbread with Strawbery Jam, Espresso Fior Di Latte Chip, Campfire S'mores, and Summer Peach Crisp.
When asked why Van Leeuwen chose to make these products available at Walmart, co-founder Ben Van Leeuwen told Food & Wine that, "What inspired us to start making ice cream was the idea that good food, and good ice cream, made from good ingredients, should be widely available on the market." Yes, with availability covering all 50 states (per FoodBeast), Americans everywhere can bravely dig their spoons into a condiment-themed dairy product. And this isn't just for the Rolls Royce crowd either.