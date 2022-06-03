Here's Where You Can Buy Grey Poupon Ice Cream

When you think of Grey Poupon, you may picture a mustard-slathered sandwich piled high with French ham, a yellow schmear across an all-beef wiener, or a generous layer on your barbecued burger. If you've seen a lot of television commercials from the 1980s, perhaps an image of two well-heeled gentlemen in Rolls Royces sharing this favored condiment comes to mind. You may even know it as the mustard brand that Ina Garten swears by. It is very unlikely, however, that the words "Grey Poupon" make you think of ice cream — that is, until now.

Yes, Van Leeuwen has teamed up with Kraft once again to bring frozen dessert fans another collection of exclusive summer flavors. And one of them involves this famous mustard from Dijon, France. You read that correctly. Entitled "Grey Poupon with Salted Pretzels" this ice cream is said to taste like "an unexpected yet delightful blend of sweet ice cream, honey-dijon swirl, and salted pretzels" (via Food & Wine)."

Van Leeuwen has paired with Kraft in the past to create some unexpected offerings, including Mac & Cheese ice cream, a launch that saw 6000 pints of this bizarrely flavored product fly off the shelves in just an hour. Yes, it just goes to show that you can't judge an ice cream by its moniker.