A Miley Cyrus-Themed Flowers Drink Has (Sort Of) Arrived At Starbucks

Shortly after the release of "Flowers," TikTok user @lyellgirl ventured to a Starbucks drive-thru to order a drink inspired by the song. Instead of pairing the ingredients herself, she asked the barista to come up with a beverage to match the song's vibe. What resulted was a "blended paradise drink with strawberry puree, and topped with strawberry inclusions." Per Elite Daily, a traditional paradise refresher includes freeze-dried pineapple ice and coconut milk.

To ensure the barista knew what song she was referencing, Lyell sang a bar of it through the drive-thru. Although the drink caught some attention, many of the commenters were more enamored by her singing. "You have an amazing voice. You brighten up everyone's day," wrote one sweet TikTok user.

If you're interested in ordering the "Flowers" beverage, you may have to recite what's in it. After all, a lone barista just invented it a little over a month ago. But if you want to drink like Miley Cyrus herself, simply opt for the singer's go-to Starbucks' order: a nonfat white mocha without whipped cream (per Yahoo and Shape).