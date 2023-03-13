Yes, Peanut Butter Pie Is Finally On Costco's Shelves

There are lots of practical reasons to shop at Costco, from getting the best deal around on Ina Garten's favorite jarred pasta sauces, to stocking up on staple items you eat all the time. However, we can't deny that the most delicious reason to get a membership is to take advantage of the sweet treats, decadent pastries, cookies, and more from the Costco bakery section. Costco makes most of its baked goods in-house, so you know that they're going to taste fresher than what you might get elsewhere. It also saves customers the work of baking from scratch and the tedious clean-up that comes with it.

But perhaps one of the most popular foods to come out of Costco's bakery is its pies. From its iconic pumpkin pie that's saved many a procrastinator's Thanksgiving, to its double-crust apple pie, the consensus seems to be that Costco pies are a good bet, and they just introduced a new one into the mix. Costco's newest pie flavor comes just in time for Pi Day, which is celebrated every year on March 14. It's a 4.75 pound peanut butter and chocolate pie, and according to one Costco member on Instagram, "this one is perfect."