Yes, Peanut Butter Pie Is Finally On Costco's Shelves
There are lots of practical reasons to shop at Costco, from getting the best deal around on Ina Garten's favorite jarred pasta sauces, to stocking up on staple items you eat all the time. However, we can't deny that the most delicious reason to get a membership is to take advantage of the sweet treats, decadent pastries, cookies, and more from the Costco bakery section. Costco makes most of its baked goods in-house, so you know that they're going to taste fresher than what you might get elsewhere. It also saves customers the work of baking from scratch and the tedious clean-up that comes with it.
But perhaps one of the most popular foods to come out of Costco's bakery is its pies. From its iconic pumpkin pie that's saved many a procrastinator's Thanksgiving, to its double-crust apple pie, the consensus seems to be that Costco pies are a good bet, and they just introduced a new one into the mix. Costco's newest pie flavor comes just in time for Pi Day, which is celebrated every year on March 14. It's a 4.75 pound peanut butter and chocolate pie, and according to one Costco member on Instagram, "this one is perfect."
That's a lot of pie
In an Instagram reel, one shopper showed off Costco's new peanut butter chocolate pie, which retails for $19.99, that's available at some stores. It's made with a buttery graham cracker crust, peanut butter cream, and chocolate cream that's like "a light chocolate mousse." In the video, you can see how rich and creamy the peanut butter layer is compared to how fluffy the chocolate layer is, giving the pie some textural contrast while remaining luscious and smooth.
Costco fans online seemed excited to try the new flavor of pie. "I'm pregnant and can't wait to try this 😂," joked one user. Some wondered what to do with so much pie — nearly five pounds of peanut butter and chocolate mousse might be too much for some people to consume before it begins to spoil. But another commenter suggested cutting it into individual slices and freezing them. Then, they can be thawed as needed when the craving for a rich dessert strikes. You can even eat it frozen, for an ice cream pie treat.
However you serve it, if you love chocolate and peanut butter desserts you'll be happy you had this Costco pie saved in the freezer, especially if it ends up being a limited-time or seasonal bakery item that disappears in a month or two.