Why Dale MacKay Doesn't Let The Top Chef Judges Intimidate Him - Exclusive

Based in Saskatoon, Canada, Chef Dale MacKay knows a thing or two about finding success on "Top Chef." He emerged victorious in the 1st season of "Top Chef: Canada" in 2011. Since his win, he's become a restaurateur and entrepreneur, running a group of five restaurants in his home province of Saskatchewan. Now he's competing in "Top Chef: World All-Stars," where he and teammate Sara Bradley impressed the judges with their Quickfire Challenge-winning langoustine dish in the 1st episode.

Despite MacKay's comfort with competing at a high level, he didn't return to "Top Chef" feeling cocky. As Dale MacKay explained to Mashed in an exclusive interview, his expansion as a businessman after his "Top Chef: Canada" win was a double-edged sword: Although it has allowed him to open many restaurants, it's taken him out of the kitchen because of all of the other duties involved in maintaining a restaurant group. "I'm an entrepreneur as much as I am a chef, so my time spent in the kitchen is greatly diminished in the day-to-day," MacKay said.

Because of this, he ran a sort of kitchen boot camp for himself, getting back on the line and brushing up on skills he hadn't had a chance to work on in a while. But even though he may have had to knock off some rust, he's still not sweating cooking for the sometimes-intimidating "Top Chef" judges.