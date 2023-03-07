Top Chef Winner Dale MacKay Explained His Food Philosophy And Prepping For World All-Stars - Exclusive Interview

Before we get into the show, I'm curious to talk about the food scene in Saskatchewan. Very broadly, how would you characterize the food scene there?

It's small cities there. The scene has grown tremendously in the last 10 years; we feel like our restaurant group had a lot to do with that in the sense of independent restaurants. Before, Saskatoon was always super high on the list of how many restaurants per capita in Canada, but it was always chain restaurants or mostly Greek restaurants. It's a good scene here because there are passionate people, and we have very good products — great meat, great fish, great vegetables, [and] some of the best mushrooms in the world. So [the food scene] is growing and it's good.

You've cooked all over the world but eventually returned home. What inspired you to come back to where you grew up?

I left Saskatoon on my 15th birthday — I just bought a one-way ticket and left. After working abroad for about 10 years, I wanted to come back and show Saskatchewan what I'd learned. It was soon after I won "Top Chef Canada," so it seemed like a good time to go back home. But the overall reason was my son. I've been a single father to him since he was about 4, so I wanted him to have the same upbringing that I did. We were living in Vancouver — in Kitsilano — which is nice, but it's not "jump on your bike and cruise down to the river with your buddies" nice. We moved here, and now he's turning 21 in March and going to Europe in April to travel for six months.

Wow, that's exciting. Are there any traditional foods that you can remember eating when you grew up?

Everybody here, if you grew up in Saskatoon or in Saskatchewan, you almost feel like you're Ukrainian or Polish by association. [At] Christmastime here, I could go from house to house from Ukrainian Christmas to regular Christmas. The food culture here is heavily influenced by Eastern European food — pierogies, sausages. The food style is similar, but it's pretty meat and potatoes. I don't know if there's anything specific. There are some baked goods and stuff that we claim are ours, but for the most part, it's your Eastern European food.