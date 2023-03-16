Looks Like Meghan Markle Might Be Relaunching Her Food And Lifestyle Blog

While we may know Meghan Markle best as an American actress and a member of the British royal family, she has also dipped her toes into the world of blogging. Markle started her blog, The Tig, in 2014, using the platform to share recipes and advice, as well as her thoughts on fashion, philanthropy, and politics.

Sadly, her "passion project" came to an untimely end shortly before Markle's engagement to Prince Harry was announced in 2017. Coincidence? Maybe, maybe not. Anyway, The Tig's abrupt farewell left us with only memories of how to make Markle's favorite summer cocktail and other delicious recipes.

All that being said, the internet is currently swarming with rumors that Markle's blog could very well be returning sometime in the near future, perhaps with a tell-all reveal. But what exactly are these rumors saying, how credible are they, and what could the Tig's revival spell for readers?