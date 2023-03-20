Dollar Tree Has Stopped Selling Eggs For The Foreseeable Future

Whether you're looking to save money on groceries or you just enjoy dollar stores, Dollar Tree is always a pretty solid option. That being said, even the likes of dollar stores haven't been immune to shortages and inflation, as we've seen reflected in Dollar Tree's rising prices. Although the majority of Dollar Tree's items were bumped up to $1.25, a few now sport price tags of $3 or even $5. Of course, even these prices still make sense, considering the quality of the products across categories like electronics, beauty, and home decor.

However, the cost of one Dollar Tree item has skyrocketed so much that the chain is simply going to stop selling it entirely for the foreseeable future. Yup, you guessed it. That pricey product would be eggs (ven as experts suggest egg prices might finally be starting to go down). So what exactly led to this untimely decision?