Dollar Tree Has Stopped Selling Eggs For The Foreseeable Future
Whether you're looking to save money on groceries or you just enjoy dollar stores, Dollar Tree is always a pretty solid option. That being said, even the likes of dollar stores haven't been immune to shortages and inflation, as we've seen reflected in Dollar Tree's rising prices. Although the majority of Dollar Tree's items were bumped up to $1.25, a few now sport price tags of $3 or even $5. Of course, even these prices still make sense, considering the quality of the products across categories like electronics, beauty, and home decor.
However, the cost of one Dollar Tree item has skyrocketed so much that the chain is simply going to stop selling it entirely for the foreseeable future. Yup, you guessed it. That pricey product would be eggs (ven as experts suggest egg prices might finally be starting to go down). So what exactly led to this untimely decision?
Everything you need to know about Dollar Tree's egg drop
We've all seen the unprecedented rise in egg prices. While a dozen eggs cost about $1.46 in January 2020, per St. Louis FED, a dozen eggs cost closer to $4.82 in January 2023. As you can imagine, Dollar Tree can't exactly sell a dozen eggs -– let alone a half dozen -– while still sticking to its $1.25 price. Realistically, in order to keep this food item "cheap," Dollar Tree would have to sell eggs in cartons of three or four, which isn't optimal.
Rather than cutting back on the size of egg cartons or raising the price solely on eggs (which the chain doesn't have the flexibility to do), Dollar Tree has opted to stop carrying eggs altogether for the time being. According to TODAY, the chain hopes to resume selling eggs in the fall, but in the meantime, Dollar Tree's sister store, Family Dollar, will continue to stock eggs.