The Truth About Dollar Tree's Rising Prices

As far as dollar stores go, Dollar Tree is pretty darn successful. The chain sells all sorts of items, from toys to toiletries and food. In fact, by selling products at such low prices, Dollar Tree actually tricks you into spending more money.

However, if you frequent Dollar Tree (or really any dollar store, for that matter), you might have noticed that the store seems to be losing its dollar store status. Items that once cost only a dollar now might cost $1.25 or more (via MarketWatch). Other items might cost as much as $10. This price increase, although paving the way for better quality and range, has led many to believe that Dollar Tree might not survive 2022.

Regardless of Dollar Tree's original reasons for the price hike, prices are now also being affected by inflation and the current state of the U.S. economy. What does all this mean for the dollar store?