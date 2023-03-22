Pinky Cole's Secret For The Perfect Vegan Burger Comes Down To The Sauce - Exclusive

"There's a certain amount of sauce that goes on the burger," Pinky Cole told Mashed. Cole explained that the key to peak flavor is to make sure that the sauce is "evenly shared" on each burger. "It's not just a dollop," the entrepreneur continued, after recently being recognized on the Create & Cultivate 100 List. "There's a science to it, and when you get the science down, you've created a perfect Slutty Vegan burger."

Cole elaborated that food consistency is one of the hardest challenges to overcome when expanding in the restaurant business. According to a study in Scientific Reports, meat alternatives are often bought alongside beef and pork — negating the purpose of lessening the Earth's carbon footprint by eating plant-based. There is further speculation that the trend of plant-based meat in fast food might already be dead, but Cole seems to have dodged the inflation bullet, as she shared that her "restaurants are still booming" — presumably because customers keep coming back for the Secret Slut Sauce.



