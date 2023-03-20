Pinky Cole Plans To Dominate The Plant-Based Industry With Slutty Vegan Restaurants - Exclusive Interview

You expanded or are planning on expanding Slutty Vegan into other states — New York, Alabama, Maryland, et cetera. As a restaurateur, what are you hoping happens for your business as it emerges across the U.S. after you already dominated Georgia?

I want to become a household name. I'm already doing that on the East Coast and in the South; it's world domination to me. I want, when people hear "Slutty Vegan," [for it to be] not [a] name that is just racy and raunchy, [but] a brand that's as familiar as Burger King and McDonald's — not just for food but for innovation, for community, for ecosystem building. That's the kind of legacy that I want to leave, and in order for me to get there, it requires me to saturate the market.

Slutty Vegan will be everywhere. I've been diligently and intentionally placing Slutty Vegan in different locations because I understand the value of what happens when more people see Slutty Vegan. When you see more Slutty Vegans, that's more communities that we can serve. When you see Slutty Vegan, there's more opportunities for people to learn about veganism. When you see Slutty Vegan, that's more jobs for people in this economy when it's so difficult to find work. That's my thought process, and I'm praying that this will happen within the next two, three years [and] not only will you see Slutty Vegan in Georgia, you'll see Slutty Vegan around the world.

I believe it's in New York already, right?

I had my grand opening last week in Harlem on Tuesday, and it was amazing. ... I have two locations [in New York] — one in Brooklyn and one in Harlem.

There are a lot of not-so-tasty plant-based burgers out there. What makes Slutty Vegan stand out among the rest?

We put a lot of love in the food. A lot of people who come to Slutty Vegan come because they want to see what the hype is about. [At] most vegan restaurants — keep it real, we've all been to them — the food is typically bland; it's not that flavorful. I wanted to create a restaurant where the food didn't taste vegan, which is why the majority of my audience are meat eaters, because that's the people that I want to persuade. If I can persuade you that a vegan burger can taste really good, then I know that I've done something right.

And it's the experience attached to the really good food that makes people want to keep coming back. If you walk into a Slutty Vegan, we're yelling at you, the music is booming through the speakers, it's time, it's a vibe. That [vibe] is food too — it's spiritual food. It's not food that you consume through your mouth, but you consume it through your spirit. I know that sounds real spiritual, but it's the truth. People want to feel good. Yes, the food is flavorful, it tastes really good, it doesn't taste like a vegan burger, but the experience that you get is what makes people continue to talk about the brand.