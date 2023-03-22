Dove Is Bringing Back The '90s With New Molten Lava Filled Chocolates

As overplayed as molten lava cakes have become, let's all be honest with ourselves, they're still downright delicious. Who doesn't love chocolate oozing out of more chocolate? Well, Dove agrees. The chocolate brand is launching new bite-sized chocolates inspired by the passé but beloved dessert.

Dove's parent company Mars, Inc. shared in a press release this week that the new flavor will be Dove Milk Chocolate Molten Lava Caramel. It is part of the existing Dove Promises line, which includes individual dark and milk chocolates wrapped in colorful foil. There are plain chocolates, as well as flavors like mint swirl and almond. There are two filled options, peanut butter and sea salt caramel, but here's where the Dove Milk Chocolate Molten Lava Caramel will live up to its name. Instead of simply being a filled chocolate candy, the new dessert-inspired offering will actually ooze in the center for a decadent lava cake on-the-go experience.

These lava cake chocolates are poised to be a permanent offering from Dove. Maybe these candies will become the new go-to for chocolate fans instead of the Hershey's fan-favorite lava cake Kisses that are only offered around Valentine's Day.