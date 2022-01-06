Hershey's Fan-Favorite Lava Cake Kisses Are Back In Time For Valentine's Day

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that Hershey's has any plans to make their lava cake Hershey's Kisses a permanent offering just yet, but at least dark chocolate fans can now celebrate the return of these Kisses for Valentine's Day 2022.

The popular Instagram account @candyhunting couldn't help but make a social media post about the return of these seasonal treats after finally seeing them on store shelves. "Lava Cake Hershey's Kisses are back for the Valentine's season! I found them at Walmart, but they should be available at most stores carrying Valentine's Day candy," they wrote.

Many other social media users were just as delighted to see the return of these special edition snacks. "The only kisses worth eating I just bought 3 bags," @jackie_d_324 replied. "I had these last year and loved them," @sweet.reviews.on.deck agreed. "Not a want but a need," posted another follower, while another user lamented, "Wish they had these all year round." So any Hershey's Kisses fans who have been waiting all year for this lava cake variety to return to retailer's shelves definitely won't want to wait their chance to stock up on this popular candy.