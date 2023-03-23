Jack Daniels Is Suing (Weirdly) A Dog Toy Company

Jack Daniels has been a recognizable whiskey brand on the shelves of most liquor stores in more than 170 countries. Establishing its distillery in 1866, the iconic black label of the Tennessee whiskey brand and its unique bottle shape make it stand out from the competition. With such a rich history, it's no wonder that the higher-ups of the corporation may seem ultra-protective of their brand, and want to ensure that no other entity tries to profit off of their namesake.

Which brings us to the latest dispute between Jack Daniels and a certain dog toy company with a product that parodies the whiskey giant. In a case that has reached the Supreme Court, Jack Daniel's Properties, Inc. v. VIP Products LLC has many layers to it that touch on the power of trademarks and first amendment rights — and how far you can push the two. For a little background, the dog toy company released an array of "Silly Squeakers” play toys that parody a wide range of major alcohol brands such as Pabst Blue Ribbon, Heineken, and Corona or as the dog toy company calls them, "Blue Cats Trippin," "Heinie Sniff'n," and "Cataroma." However, it's their take on Jack Daniels, which they call "Bad Spaniels," that the whiskey company has a major problem with.