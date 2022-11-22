Jack Daniels Is Headed To The Supreme Court Over A Dog Toy

Here's a question for you: What do whiskey and dogs have in common? You might have heard the old saying that whiskey and other alcoholic spirts can be the "hair of the dog," so named because of the urban rumor that drinking alcohol helps to cure a hangover (via CulinaryLore), but that's not the answer to today's baffling riddle. The answer, instead, is dog toys. Confused? Well, apparently to legendary bourbon baron Jack Daniel's, there is a very clear distinction between its product and a certain brand of dog toy.

As CBS News reports, Jack Daniel's is taking VIP Products, the manufacturer of the dog toy in question, to the Supreme Court over what the company views as "intellectual theft of property." The alcohol maker's argument revolves around VIP Products' parody of the famous Jack Daniel's whiskey bottle as a funny gag toy meant for your dog to chew on. The toy also includes references to "toilet humor" and puns that make light of the usual labeling on an actual Jack Daniel's bottle. One such example is "43% Poo by Vol" or "100% Smelly" (per CBS News).

It seems that Jack Daniel's doesn't find this a laughing matter and the company is seeking to ensure that what it sees as its intellectual property remains its property one way or another.