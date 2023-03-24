Dunkin's Summer 2023 Menu (With A Starbucks Dupe) Just Leaked
Although spring equinox just occurred earlier this week, a number of brands are already thinking about the hottest season. As temps rise, the school year concludes, and people jetset for their annual getaways, beverages traditionally become a bit cooler and more invigorating.
Well, summer has arrived a little earlier than anticipated, as the yet-to-officially-launch Dunkin' menu for the season has apparently been leaked on social media. So far, Instagram user @markie_devo, who dubs himself "The Willy freaking Wonka of Brooklyn," shared some of the new items coming to Dunkin' locations across America. The r/DunkinDonuts subreddit, too, has divulged what to expect this summer.
So, according to these revelations, what do Dunkin' customers have to look forward to during the solstice? Not only will aficionados have the chance to enjoy dessert-inspired frozen coffees and iconic breakfast pastries, but they will also be able to indulge in bold, fruity sippers that are seemingly inspired by one of Dunkin's top competitors — Starbucks Refreshers — and coffees to satisfy any sweet tooth.
Dunkin's leaked summer menu is generating buzz
It's clear that Dunkin' fans can't wait to have fun in the sun once the predicted summer menu is released. Here's what we know about the treats that will supposedly launch on April 26.
Let's start with the Refreshers — Dunkin's take on the naturally energizing, brightly-colored iced drinks that undoubtedly take a page out of Starbucks's book (even the product name is identical). @markie_devo's post showcases various fruit-flavored Refreshers, including two current favorites, Strawberry Dragonfruit and Mango Pineapple, along with the newest in the lineup, Raspberry Watermelon. Per the DunkinDonuts subreddit, the Raspberry Watermelon Refresher will be a limited-time offer.
Other speculated summer-only drinks will include the Turtle Signature Latte — a medley of steamed milk and espresso with butter pecan and mocha swirls, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cocoa caramel sprinkles — and the Butter Pecan Frozen Crunch Coffee — frozen coffee with Butter Pecan Swirl and cocoa caramel sprinkles folded in, says Reddit. Oh, and Butter Pecan lovers can celebrate the permanent addition of the beloved nutty Swirl. "Butter Pecan PERMANENT?! PLEASE BE REAL," one Redditor pleads. An Instagrammer also commented, "Thank you for answering my prayers.. butter pecan is the BEST flavor."
Member-exclusive items will include the Blueberry Cobbler Iced & Frozen Coffee and the Chocolate Hazelnut Truffle Iced Coffee. As for food, Dunkin' will serve a Butter Pecan Donut, a Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer, and an Iced Lemon Loaf. Who's ready for a Dunkin'-filled summer?