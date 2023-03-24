Dunkin's Summer 2023 Menu (With A Starbucks Dupe) Just Leaked

Although spring equinox just occurred earlier this week, a number of brands are already thinking about the hottest season. As temps rise, the school year concludes, and people jetset for their annual getaways, beverages traditionally become a bit cooler and more invigorating.

Well, summer has arrived a little earlier than anticipated, as the yet-to-officially-launch Dunkin' menu for the season has apparently been leaked on social media. So far, Instagram user @markie_devo, who dubs himself "The Willy freaking Wonka of Brooklyn," shared some of the new items coming to Dunkin' locations across America. The r/DunkinDonuts subreddit, too, has divulged what to expect this summer.

So, according to these revelations, what do Dunkin' customers have to look forward to during the solstice? Not only will aficionados have the chance to enjoy dessert-inspired frozen coffees and iconic breakfast pastries, but they will also be able to indulge in bold, fruity sippers that are seemingly inspired by one of Dunkin's top competitors — Starbucks Refreshers — and coffees to satisfy any sweet tooth.