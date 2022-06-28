Could These Dunkin' Refreshers Be The Colorful Sips People Want?
When it comes to summer, everyone wants a nice, cold drink, but not everyone wants to drink plain old water. For some people, this could mean picking up one of the many popular iced tea brands or kicking back with your favorite cheap beer. And for others, this means trying something sweet, be it lemonade or a milkshake.
Fortunately for those of us with a sweet tooth, summer beverage options abound. Even lemonade comes in countless flavors, from classics like strawberry and raspberry to more unique flavors like blackberry mint, lavender vanilla, and sparkling blueberry (via Spoon University).
In recent years, many of these fruity drinks have been popularized by chains like Starbucks and Dunkin'. For instance, Starbucks offers the Pink Drink and the Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher, among others, while Dunkin' Refreshers include strawberry dragonfruit and peach passion fruit flavors.
However, Dunkin' fans recently noticed that the chain seems to be trialing new Refreshers at select locations across the U.S. Whether or not they join the menu permanently, these new drinks seem designed to arrive just in time for summer.
Dunkin' tests out new summer-inspired drinks
After discovering several new drinks at Dunkin', one fan took to Instagram to spread the news. According to their post, at least five drinks are currently part of a nationwide Dunkin' test market. These drinks include the Layered Dunkin' Lemonade Refresher, the Layered Dunkin' Refresher, the Lemonade with Strawberry Fruit Foam, the Strawberries N' Cream Layered Iced Latte, and the Strawberry Layered Lemonade.
According to the post, Dunkin' fans in Texas, New Hampshire, Virginia, and Florida are among those who have had the opportunity to try the new drinks. However, people all across the country commented on the post that they wanted to try the drinks, particularly the Strawberries N' Cream Layered Iced Latte. One person claimed the drink was "so good!"
Because the drinks are only available at a few locations, Dunkin' doesn't seem to have released much information about them. In fact, none of these drinks even appear on the Dunkin' website. For now, it seems like the only way to experience these drinks is to order them for yourself.