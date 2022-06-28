Could These Dunkin' Refreshers Be The Colorful Sips People Want?

When it comes to summer, everyone wants a nice, cold drink, but not everyone wants to drink plain old water. For some people, this could mean picking up one of the many popular iced tea brands or kicking back with your favorite cheap beer. And for others, this means trying something sweet, be it lemonade or a milkshake.

Fortunately for those of us with a sweet tooth, summer beverage options abound. Even lemonade comes in countless flavors, from classics like strawberry and raspberry to more unique flavors like blackberry mint, lavender vanilla, and sparkling blueberry (via Spoon University).

In recent years, many of these fruity drinks have been popularized by chains like Starbucks and Dunkin'. For instance, Starbucks offers the Pink Drink and the Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher, among others, while Dunkin' Refreshers include strawberry dragonfruit and peach passion fruit flavors.

However, Dunkin' fans recently noticed that the chain seems to be trialing new Refreshers at select locations across the U.S. Whether or not they join the menu permanently, these new drinks seem designed to arrive just in time for summer.