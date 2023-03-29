Pepsi's Logo Is Getting A Major Makeover
Pepsi is preparing to celebrate its 125th anniversary, a major company milestone, in style. The soda company just released a first look at its updated branding ahead of the celebration, and it's reminiscent of Pepsi's past (via USA Today). This notable change will replace the logo the company's used since 2008, which has effectively run its course. Out with the old, in with the new (that kind of looks like the old).
The cola's company new logo will be a callback to the iconic 90's branding, with the word "Pepsi" inside the red, white, and blue globe instead of off to the side or below like it is today. The type font and bold lettering are more modern and aligned with today's market, but it's overall a closer cousin to Pepsi's previous branding. The recent logo from 2008 to 2022 seems to have distanced itself too far from the ethos of the Pepsi brand. Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's chief marketing officer, shared his thoughts on the soon-to-be-replaced logo with CNN Business: "It's this lowercase, italicized font, the blue is a bit muted ... it doesn't exude that confidence and energy that the brand really represents."
What's old is new again
In a press release, Pepsi shared that the cans bearing its new logos will come in vibrant blue and black, "highlighting the brand's commitment to Pepsi Zero Sugar" in both the can color and the font used in the revamped logo. Companies continue to make zero-sugar drinks a central point of their marketing strategy as Americans look for "healthier" alternatives to their favorite soda drinks, so it's no surprise Pepsi released a new zero-sugar formula around the time of the NFL playoffs. In 2022, PepsiCo's CEO told CNN Business that its "zero-sugar beverage sales were growing three times as fast as full sugar drinks." These stats can't be ignored as soda companies continue to fight for a place in customer's hearts — competition is fierce in the beverage industry!
The new logo and branding will roll out in North America this fall and internationally in 2024. With the rise of zero-sugar drinks and a need for bolder branding in a super-saturated world, companies must continue to adapt to stay relevant. It seems true that everything comes back in style, from clothes to music and even soda cans too. Bring on the low-rise jeans, the 90s are back, baby! Except this time with less sugar.