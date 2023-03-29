Pepsi's Logo Is Getting A Major Makeover

Pepsi is preparing to celebrate its 125th anniversary, a major company milestone, in style. The soda company just released a first look at its updated branding ahead of the celebration, and it's reminiscent of Pepsi's past (via USA Today). This notable change will replace the logo the company's used since 2008, which has effectively run its course. Out with the old, in with the new (that kind of looks like the old).

The cola's company new logo will be a callback to the iconic 90's branding, with the word "Pepsi" inside the red, white, and blue globe instead of off to the side or below like it is today. The type font and bold lettering are more modern and aligned with today's market, but it's overall a closer cousin to Pepsi's previous branding. The recent logo from 2008 to 2022 seems to have distanced itself too far from the ethos of the Pepsi brand. Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's chief marketing officer, shared his thoughts on the soon-to-be-replaced logo with CNN Business: "It's this lowercase, italicized font, the blue is a bit muted ... it doesn't exude that confidence and energy that the brand really represents."