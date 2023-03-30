Yes, Breakfast Instant Ramen Is Now A Thing

When Cup Noodles first unveiled Pumpkin Spice-flavored noodles – a combination that Nissin itself admits is a flavor that teeters on and nearly crosses a "line between genius and insanity" — some consumers likely thought it was just too much. Even for fans of brothy noodles, pumpkin spice flavor, or both, adding sweet pie and cookie spices to a salty, savory soup was enough to boggle the mind.

It turns out that Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles was just a warm-up. In March 2023, Nissin announced a startling limited-edition flavor (via Cision PR Newswire). This release features flavors that will be great news for anyone who craves a big, homestyle diner breakfast but has a busy morning schedule that allows only enough time for breakfast to be made via a three-minute blast in the microwave. That's right: Cup Noodles Breakfast is here. In a Tweet featuring a video of roosters squawking, "Cock-a-noodle-do!!!" Cup Noodles shared that its breakfast noodles feature classic flavors of sausage, eggs, and pancakes drenched in maple syrup.