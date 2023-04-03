Starbucks' Leaked Summer 2023 Menu Includes A New Cake Pop

Starbucks has been suffering from a public image problem lately. The Seattle-based coffee company has been widely criticized for its response to workers' attempts at unionization, and Laxman Narasimhan recently stepped in ahead of schedule to replace controversial Howard Schultz – potentially to avoid the embarrassment of the current CEO saying anything damaging while testifying before Congress .

Starbucks' troubles are deep enough that they probably won't go away soon, and it's still unclear what direction the company is heading in. Its new menu (expected to hit stores on May 9) features a new blend of coffee that attempts to strike a conciliatory note. The "Green Apron" variety is a blonde roast created in collaboration with Starbucks partners and proceeds also go to benefit partners in need.

The leaked summer 2023 menu also features a novelty Frappuccino flavor and another cold brew. But for those who run to the 'Bucks for the treats, not the joe, there is another special addition: namely, a brand new cake pop (via Instagram).