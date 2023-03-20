Howard Schultz Is Officially Out As Starbucks CEO (Again)

In a letter to the senior leadership team, Howard Shultz announced that he was stepping down on March 20 as interim CEO of Starbucks, again. This is the third time Shultz has left the position, and he will be replaced by Laxman Narasimhan. While the change wasn't a surprise — Narasimhan was named the incoming CEO in September 2022 — the move does come two weeks earlier than suspected.

Shultz first resigned as CEO in 2000 when he became Starbucks' global chief strategist and chairman, only to return in 2008. He kept that position for another decade before resigning for the second time in 2018. In 2022, Shultz rejoined the company as interim CEO for the final time, replacing retiring executive Kevin Johnson, who was CEO for five years.

Shultz will continue to serve as a member of Starbucks' board of directors. He joined the company in 1982, when Starbucks had only four stores, as the director of operations and marketing. During his tenure, Shultz has been credited with overseeing the chain becoming one of the first companies to offer comprehensive health care and stock options for all employees. While the company has grown to more than 35,700 stores globally, recent legal troubles have overshadowed Schultz's legacy. Since rejoining Starbucks in 2022, Shultz's primary focus has been defending the company's labor practices and union busting as stores try to unionize.